Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli PM Lapid, President Herzog Urge Tolerance, Respect for Democracy at Rabin Memorial
Prime Minister Yair Lapid embraces Dalia Rabin-Pelossof at the state memorial ceremony for her parents, Yitzhak and Leah Rabin, on Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem, Nov. 6, 2022. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Yitzhak Rabin
Yair Lapid
Isaac Herzog
Assassination
memorial ceremony

Israeli PM Lapid, President Herzog Urge Tolerance, Respect for Democracy at Rabin Memorial

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday at the annual state memorial ceremony for former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin that “Rabin’s murder was an assassination attempt on the very idea of a shared life. We barely survived it, but the wounds have not yet healed. It is our job to heal them every day anew.”

The ceremony, held at Mount Herzl Cemetary in Jerusalem, is also a memorial to Rabin’s wife, Leah, who died on November 12, 2000, five years after her husband’s assassination at a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

Lapid emphasized the themes of unity and tolerance at the ceremony, which took place on the same day that consultations started for the formation of a new government that will likely include far-right extremists.

The most prominent among them, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit faction that ran as part of the Religious Zionism list, vandalized the prime minister’s car weeks before the assassination, brandishing the hood ornament on television while threatening, “We got to his car. We’ll get to him, too.”

The prime minister told attendees at the ceremony, “As fate would have it, this commemoration for Yitzhak Rabin takes place only a few days after the State of Israel held elections and emerged from them once again divided, angry, and threatening to split into ‘us and them.'”

Nevertheless, Lapid asserted, “an absolute majority of this country’s citizens believe in the rule of law, democratic values, and mutual respect. The absolute majority of Israelis want a Judaism that unites us, not a Judaism that is a political tool and certainly not a Judaism that is an endorsement of violence.”

President Isaac Herzog, who spoke at the ceremony before Lapid, also referred to the recent election, asking supporters of the new government to “hug your brothers and sisters on the losing side. Be attentive to their needs, their pain, their dreams. Remember: the elections in Israel are not a ‘zero-sum game.’ Do not be afraid to compromise and reach a middle ground, in order to avoid a schism and a rift within us.”

The president assured “the losing camp” that despite their fears, “the country is not finished nor destroyed. The democratic decision must be respected. Continue to make your voice heard and fight for your positions, as in any healthy democracy.”

Herzog likewise addressed Israel’s supporters abroad, including in the Jewish Diaspora, saying: “We are all committed to the fate of the State of Israel, we are all committed to its basic existence as a Jewish and democratic state that maintains the rule of law, human and civil rights, and respect for all minority groups within it. We will continue to protect our foundations as a people, as a society and as a country.”

Presumed incoming Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has been accused by members of the Rabin family of inciting violence during anti-government rallies in the period leading up to the assassination, did not attend the ceremony but is expected to speak at a memorial service at the Knesset.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.