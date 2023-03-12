Israeli PM Netanyahu Denies Reports of Crisis in Relationship with UAE

Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, on Sunday night dismissed reports that the country’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates was in crisis following actions by the country’s finance and national security ministers. The claims were made by Channel 12 on Sunday evening, stating that the UAE had halted its purchase of Israeli defense systems in retaliation. However, Netanyahu’s office has denied the reports, with a spokesperson stating that Israel and the UAE continue to maintain a positive relationship in all areas and that the Channel 12 report was “without any basis.”

This comes only days after Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, which could potentially complicate Israel’s efforts to normalize its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu has been focused on enhancing the Abraham Accords, which he implemented during his previous term in office. Israel has normalized ties with four Arab countries under the US-brokered agreement, which includes the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Netanyahu’s goal is to expand the accords to include other countries, with Israel’s positive relations with the UAE setting an example of what is possible with the Arab world.

The Foreign Ministry has supported the Prime Minister’s Office, stating that Israel’s relationship with the UAE remains strong and solid. In recent weeks, the two countries have agreed on a customs agreement that will govern their free trade agreement, with the goal of further expanding economic, commercial, and political relations between the two countries.