Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli PM Netanyahu Denies Reports of Crisis in Relationship with UAE
News Updates
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Binyamin Netanyahu
Bezalel Smotrich
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Abraham Accords

Israeli PM Netanyahu Denies Reports of Crisis in Relationship with UAE

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2023

Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, on Sunday night dismissed reports that the country’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates was in crisis following actions by the country’s finance and national security ministers. The claims were made by Channel 12 on Sunday evening, stating that the UAE had halted its purchase of Israeli defense systems in retaliation. However, Netanyahu’s office has denied the reports, with a spokesperson stating that Israel and the UAE continue to maintain a positive relationship in all areas and that the Channel 12 report was “without any basis.”

This comes only days after Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, which could potentially complicate Israel’s efforts to normalize its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu has been focused on enhancing the Abraham Accords, which he implemented during his previous term in office. Israel has normalized ties with four Arab countries under the US-brokered agreement, which includes the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Netanyahu’s goal is to expand the accords to include other countries, with Israel’s positive relations with the UAE setting an example of what is possible with the Arab world.

The Foreign Ministry has supported the Prime Minister’s Office, stating that Israel’s relationship with the UAE remains strong and solid. In recent weeks, the two countries have agreed on a customs agreement that will govern their free trade agreement, with the goal of further expanding economic, commercial, and political relations between the two countries.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.