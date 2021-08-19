Protecting Truth During Tension

Israeli PM to meet Biden at White House on August 26
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks by phone with US President Joe Biden hours after he and his new government were sworn on June 14, 2021. (Ariel Zandberg)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
Joe Biden
White House

Israeli PM to meet Biden at White House on August 26

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington at the end of the month.

“Towards the end of the month, I am expected to go to the US, coronavirus permitting, for an important meeting with President Biden,” Bennett announced on Wednesday evening during a news conference. “The topic of Iran will be central.”

Bennett added that he and his delegation will meet with Biden and other officials in Washington “with an approach of partnership, an approach meant to stop the negative regional actions of Iran – its destabilizing, harming human rights and terrorism – and preventing Iran from getting close to nuclear breakout.”

Whiote House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released a statement on Wednesday which said that Biden and Bennett would meet at the White House on August 26.

“Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran. The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region,” the statement said.

