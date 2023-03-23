Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli PM Vows To ‘Mend the Rift’ After Proposed Judiciary Overhaul Sparks Nationwide Protests
Protesters gather in Jerusalem on Feb. 13, 2023 against the Israeli government's judicial reform proposals. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)
News Updates
judicial reform
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yoav Gallant

Israeli PM Vows To ‘Mend the Rift’ After Proposed Judiciary Overhaul Sparks Nationwide Protests

asd The Media Line Staff
03/23/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised in a nationally televised speech Thursday night to “mend the rift” in the nation caused by his proposed overhaul of the judiciary. Despite ongoing protests across the country, Netanyahu gave no indication that he would slow down his plans.

His opponents argue that his plans, which, among other measures, would give the ruling coalition near total control of the appointment process for selecting the country’s judges, would destroy the checks and balances in the system and so damage the judiciary’s independence that they would render Israel an authoritarian regime.

Netanyahu has not revealed how he intends to address the protests, but he stated in his TV address that he would ensure the basic rights of all Israeli citizens.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Netanyahu before the speech and voiced concerns that objections by Israeli reservists and other security forces were hurting Israel’s international image and power of deterrence. However, Gallant abruptly canceled a planned statement in which he was expected to call on Netanyahu to freeze the plan.

As the reform’s first step, Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition approved legislation early Thursday morning that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his trial and claims of a conflict of interest. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu and encourages corruption. The law to protect Netanyahu passed in a 61-47 vote in the 120-seat parliament.

The protest movement has vowed to press ahead with the demonstrations, which have taken place weekly for the past three months.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.