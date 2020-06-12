Donate
Cross-sectional model of a coronavirus. (Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli PM Warns of New Restrictions amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has warned that his government could reimpose harsh measures limiting freedom of movement amid a spike in the country’s number of coronavirus cases. “We’re in a place where the steep rise [in diagnoses] … has brought us the risk of seriously sick patients and people dying,” Netanyahu said during a Thursday night press conference. “We must stop this increase on time,” he continued, adding that “if the [trend] continues, we’ll have to bring back restrictions.” The comments came after the Health Ministry earlier in the day confirmed more than 200 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period for the first time since late April, when Jerusalem began easing regulations with a view to jump-starting the economy. Netanyahu has repeatedly implored the public to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines, as “the virus only respects those who respect the rules.” Overall, Israel has recorded more than 18,500 coronavirus cases and 300 deaths.

