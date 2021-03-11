Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli PM’s Wife Hospitalized, Calling UAE Trip Into Question
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) and his wife Sara attend the inauguration of Pilgrimage Road in Jerusalem, June 30, 2019. (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
News Updates
Sara Netanyahu
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Israeli election

Israeli PM’s Wife Hospitalized, Calling UAE Trip Into Question

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2021

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, was hospitalized early Thursday morning at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem with appendicitis, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The prime minister was set to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in a trip that would not only tighten the growing relationship between the two countries but was widely seen as an attempt to boost Netanyahu’s popularity ahead of the March 23 election in Israel. Now, with his wife in the hospital, the trip may not happen. Mrs. Netanyahu is expected to be hospitalized for several days. The race – the fourth parliamentary election the country has seen in less than two years – remains tight, with a number of challengers in parties on the Right and Center of the political map threatening to unseat the long-time leader of the Jewish state.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.