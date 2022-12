Israeli Ponzi Schemer Extradited From Bosnia

An Israeli man accused of running the largest Ponzi scheme in Israel’s history was extradited early Sunday morning from Bosnia to stand trial in Israel. Michael Ben-Ari, also known as Michael Greenfield, defrauded about a thousand investors in Israel and in Bosnia in the $150 million Ponzi scheme.

Ben-Ari fled Israel on another person’s passport in April 2021 after his arrest and release to house arrest on a $625,000 bond. He was arrested in Bosnia in July. His extradition was approved on Friday by Bosnia’s justice minister. He will appear in an Israeli court later on Sunday for a remand hearing.

Ben-Ari reportedly immigrated to Israel in 1981 from the United States and holds dual US and Israeli citizenship.