Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Visits UAE
Israel's President Isaac Herzog, left, and his wife, Michal, are greeted by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed on December 5, 2022 (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
News Updates

Israeli President Isaac Herzog Visits UAE

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2022

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, arrived in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, and he was met at the airport by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed. He arrived in the UAE following a visit to Bahrain. Both of the countries established diplomatic relations with Israel with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Herzog is scheduled to meet later on Monday with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. He delivered the keynote address at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, a forum on space exploration policy.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.