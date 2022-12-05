Israeli President Isaac Herzog Visits UAE

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, arrived in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, and he was met at the airport by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed. He arrived in the UAE following a visit to Bahrain. Both of the countries established diplomatic relations with Israel with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Herzog is scheduled to meet later on Monday with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. He delivered the keynote address at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, a forum on space exploration policy.