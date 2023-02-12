Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli President Urges Dialogue on Divisive Judicial Reforms
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the nation on Feb. 12, 2023, calling for dialogue over controversial judicial reforms. (Screenshot)
News Updates
Israel
judicial reforms
Isaac Herzog
Binyamin Netanyahu

Israeli President Urges Dialogue on Divisive Judicial Reforms

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

=Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an impassioned plea Sunday for dialogue and compromise over the controversial judicial reforms planned by the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, laying out a five-point plan he said could be the basis for such an effort.

Speaking in a televised “special address to the nation,” Herzog warned that Israel was facing “constitutional and social collapse” and said that more than one family member of a victim of the current wave of deadly violence had even begged him to intervene to “stop the madness.”

Herzog said he has been working to the best of his abilities to find common ground between the government and the opponents of the reforms. The latter include academics, legal experts and tens of thousands of Israelis across the country who have taken to the streets in protest for the past six Saturdays. Two recent opinion polls by separate Israeli television channels also showed that at least 60 percent of the nation want the reforms either scrapped or put on hold until wider discussions are held.

Herzog’s plan includes moves to clarify court and Knesset powers on overturning legislation; increase public confidence in the judicial system; and improve the selection of judges.

The president said that the right to protest was a bedrock of democracy, but also said that change could be positive and encourage societal growth. He also called on the government to delay the first round of voting on the proposed reforms, due to take place Monday, to make room for dialogue.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.