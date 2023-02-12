Israeli President Urges Dialogue on Divisive Judicial Reforms

=Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an impassioned plea Sunday for dialogue and compromise over the controversial judicial reforms planned by the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, laying out a five-point plan he said could be the basis for such an effort.

Speaking in a televised “special address to the nation,” Herzog warned that Israel was facing “constitutional and social collapse” and said that more than one family member of a victim of the current wave of deadly violence had even begged him to intervene to “stop the madness.”

Herzog said he has been working to the best of his abilities to find common ground between the government and the opponents of the reforms. The latter include academics, legal experts and tens of thousands of Israelis across the country who have taken to the streets in protest for the past six Saturdays. Two recent opinion polls by separate Israeli television channels also showed that at least 60 percent of the nation want the reforms either scrapped or put on hold until wider discussions are held.

Herzog’s plan includes moves to clarify court and Knesset powers on overturning legislation; increase public confidence in the judicial system; and improve the selection of judges.

The president said that the right to protest was a bedrock of democracy, but also said that change could be positive and encourage societal growth. He also called on the government to delay the first round of voting on the proposed reforms, due to take place Monday, to make room for dialogue.