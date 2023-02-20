Israeli Protesters Against Judicial Reforms Try to Storm Knesset

Israeli protesters gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem tried Monday evening to break into the parliament building as the judicial reforms they oppose were being debated by lawmakers.

The local media reported that the group tried to break through the barricades placed in front of the Knesset as the debate was set to begin inside. Police prevented them from entering the building, the reports said.

Inside the parliament building, protesters who entered illegally were also forcibly removed by security guards as they banged on the glass protection that separates the gallery they were in from the lawmakers below.

The incident comes after tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the Knesset to demonstrate the planned judicial overhaul for the second consecutive Monday.