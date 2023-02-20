Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Protesters Against Judicial Reforms Try to Storm Knesset
Israeli protesters hold flags and signs during a protest against planned judicial reforms, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 22, 2023. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Protests
judicial reforms
Jerusalem
Knesset

Israeli Protesters Against Judicial Reforms Try to Storm Knesset

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2023

Israeli protesters gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem tried Monday evening to break into the parliament building as the judicial reforms they oppose were being debated by lawmakers.

The local media reported that the group tried to break through the barricades placed in front of the Knesset as the debate was set to begin inside. Police prevented them from entering the building, the reports said.

Inside the parliament building, protesters who entered illegally were also forcibly removed by security guards as they banged on the glass protection that separates the gallery they were in from the lawmakers below.

The incident comes after tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the Knesset to demonstrate the planned judicial overhaul for the second consecutive Monday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.