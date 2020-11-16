Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Protesters Disrupt J’lem Site Visit by EU Envoys
Israeli protesters confront EU Representative in the Palestinian Territories Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff on Monday at a site slated for Israeli construction in east Jerusalem. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
east Jerusalem
Israeli construction
housing tenders
Protests
EU envoys
delegation
visit
Middle East

Israeli Protesters Disrupt J’lem Site Visit by EU Envoys

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2020

Protesters waving Israeli flags and chanting “EU, shame on you” disrupted a visit by European diplomats to a controversial area in east Jerusalem on Monday. The diplomats visited the Givat Hamatos neighborhood a day after Israel’s Housing Ministry and Land Authority announced tenders for the construction of more than 1,200 housing units there, leading to condemnations from the Palestinians, the EU and the UN. The protesters, who numbered about 50, prevented the delegation from making a public statement. They called on the diplomats to “Go back to Europe” and called them “anti-Semites.” EU representative to the Palestinians Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, who led the delegation, called the construction plan “de facto annexation.” Critics of the project, planned along a major north-south road, say it undermines the two-state solution by blocking territorial contiguity between the northern and southern halves of the West Bank.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.