Israeli Reconnaissance Drone Downed in Lebanon, Hizbullah Claims Responsibility

An Israeli reconnaissance drone was downed over Lebanon on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli army. The military confirmed that one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine operations, asserting that there was no risk of data leakage from the small aircraft.

The Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hizbullah claimed responsibility for the incident. A statement broadcast on Hizbullah’s Al-Manar TV claimed the drone had violated Lebanese airspace near the southern town of Zibqin.

This is not the first incident of its kind, as both Israel and Hizbullah have previously claimed to have shot down each other’s drones. In May, the Israeli military reported intercepting a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon but did not attribute the aircraft to any specific group.