Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Reconnaissance Drone Downed in Lebanon, Hizbullah Claims Responsibility
News Updates
Israel
Drone
Lebanon
Hizbullah
reconnaissance
Airspace

Israeli Reconnaissance Drone Downed in Lebanon, Hizbullah Claims Responsibility

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2023

An Israeli reconnaissance drone was downed over Lebanon on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli army. The military confirmed that one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine operations, asserting that there was no risk of data leakage from the small aircraft.

The Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hizbullah claimed responsibility for the incident. A statement broadcast on Hizbullah’s Al-Manar TV claimed the drone had violated Lebanese airspace near the southern town of Zibqin.

This is not the first incident of its kind, as both Israel and Hizbullah have previously claimed to have shot down each other’s drones. In May, the Israeli military reported intercepting a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon but did not attribute the aircraft to any specific group.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.