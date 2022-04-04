Israeli Rhythmic Gymnastics Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram Retires

Israeli Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram, who received the all-around gold in the individual competition for rhythmic gymnastics in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, announced on Monday in Tel Aviv that she would retire from competition.

Ashram, 22, will now serve on the coaching staff of Israel’s national gymnastics team.

“Athletes need to know when to retire, and as far as I’m concerned, I achieved my dream. I reached my professional peak, and I decided that this is the right time to continue on the same path, but this time from the other side of the mat,” she said during her announcement.

Ashram has earned nearly 100 medals during her career.