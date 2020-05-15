Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MK Avi Dichter, a top figure in the Likud, appears on a Thursday evening newscast to explain his anger about been passed over for a cabinet portfolio. (Screenshot/Channel 12)
News Updates
Israel
Likud
internal rebellion
cabinet portfolios
Blue and White
Yamina
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Gabi Ashkenazi
Israel Katz

Israeli Right in Disarray over Ham-handed Attempts to Assign Cabinet Posts

The Media Line Staff
05/15/2020

The right-wing Likud of caretaker Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is experiencing an internal rebellion in light of anger over cabinet assignments following a lopsided coalition deal with the centrist Blue and White party. Several senior Likud figures have openly expressed disgust after being passed over for posts, explaining why Netanyahu on Thursday evening canceled the presentation of the unity government for a vote of confidence at the last minute, to great embarrassment. What’s more, the country’s other right-wing party, Yamina, has seen a split, with a senior member breaking away to accept a cabinet portfolio after Yamina leaders announced they were headed to the opposition, citing the government’s composition and guidelines. Of the top three cabinet assignments, Netanyahu kept only one – Finance – for the Likud, awarding the post to loyalist Israel Katz. The other two, Defense and Foreign Affairs, will be filled by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his top deputy, Gaby Ashkenazi, respectively. Under the coalition agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister in another 18 months, and Ashkenazi defense minister. Netanyahu, who is about to stand trial in three separate cases of alleged corruption, will remain in the cabinet with the title “prime minister-designate,” awarded through last-minute legislation to help him avoid a law under which no one under indictment other than a sitting prime minister can serve in a key public position.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.