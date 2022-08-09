Russian, Israeli Presidents Discuss Relations, Jewish Agency in Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday in a phone call that Herzog’s office described as “frank and honest,” as the issue of the status in Russia of the quasi-official Jewish Agency for Israel works its way through Russia’s courts.

“The presidents discussed Israeli-Russian bilateral relations, including the challenges of the Jewish people in the Diaspora. In this context, President Herzog elaborated on the issue of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia,” a statement issued by Herzog’s office said. “The two presidents emphasized the important areas of cooperation between Israel and Russia and agreed to remain in contact,” it also said.

The phone call was initiated by Herzog at the request of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, according to the president’s office.

Russian government officials last month asked Moscow’s district court to order a halt to the operation of the Jewish Agency in Russia. A hearing in the case is set for August 19.