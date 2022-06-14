The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Scientists Uncover 800,000-Year-Old Evidence of Fire Use
Illustrative: Homo erectus makes fire, diorama in the National Museum of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar. (Nathan McCord/US Marine Corps)
Israeli Scientists Uncover 800,000-Year-Old Evidence of Fire Use

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2022

Israeli researchers using artificial intelligence (AI) have found traces of fire use dating back at least 800,000 years, the Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) in Rehovot revealed on Monday. The discovery is one of the earliest pieces of evidence for the use of fire by ancient hominins, the institute said. The evidence, published Monday in the journal PNAS, was found at Evron Quarry, an open-air archaeological site located in the western Galilee region in northern Israel. Previous excavations at the site uncovered a large array of animal fossils and Paleolithic tools dating back to between 800,000 and 1 million years ago. Using an accurate AI method, the team assessed the heat exposure of 26 flint tools found at the site and found that the tools had been heated to a wide range of temperatures, some exceeding 600 degrees Celsius. They also analyzed 87 faunal remains by using a different spectroscopic technique and discovered that the tusk of an extinct elephant had structural alterations as a result of heating.

