The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Security Forces, Arab Worshippers Clash on Temple Mount
Israeli forces intervene as Jewish pilgrims visit the Temple Mount/Al Aqsa Compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 17, 2022. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Temple Mount
Al-Aqsa

Israeli Security Forces, Arab Worshippers Clash on Temple Mount

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2022

Israeli security forces and Arab worshippers clashed on Sunday morning at the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is located, as some of the Arab worshippers prepared to throw stones and block entrances to the site to prevent Jewish pilgrims from visiting the site for the first intermediary day of Passover. The Israeli security forces pushed the worshippers into the mosque compound before the Jewish visitors entered the site, according to reports.

“Hundreds of law-breaking young people disturbed the peace in the Temple Mount area and inside the mosque during violent riots, which have nothing to do with the sanctity of the holiday and the holy places. These violent outlaws are the ones who defile and desecrate the holy places and try to harm innocent civilians and security forces,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

In addition, on Sunday, Palestinian rioters threw rocks at several public buses driving near the Old City of Jerusalem, which injured five people.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a statement called on Palestinians to come to the mosque and “defend it” and called the Israeli security forces actions a “dangerous escalation, the repercussions of which are to be borne by the Israeli government alone.”

The clashes on Sunday come after unrest on Friday, which led to the arrest of nearly 500 people. During that unrest, Israeli security forces in an unusual move entered the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.