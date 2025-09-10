Donate
Israeli Security Officials Pessimistic Strike Killed Hamas Leaders, UN Security Council To Discuss Attack 
Netanyahu with intelligence officials during strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, September 9, 2025. (Screenshot: YouTube)

The Media Line Staff
09/10/2025

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Wednesday night to discuss Israel’s strike in Doha, while Israeli security sources expressed doubts that the attack succeeded in killing senior Hamas leaders. 

Ynet reports that sources in the security establishment and intelligence community said overnight that, based on information gathered so far, they were pessimistic about lethal hits on most of the intended targets, and possibly all of them.  

“Right now there’s no indication that the terrorists were killed,” an anonymous source told Channel 12 news. “We continue to hope they were assassinated, but optimism is fading.”

They emphasized that the assessment is not yet final, as the battle damage review is still underway. One source added that even without confirmed fatalities, the operation showed Hamas leaders that there is no place where they can hide. Hamas has claimed its leadership survived, though the group remains the sole source for that account. 

The UNSC session, requested by Algeria and Pakistan, is scheduled for 10 p.m. Israel time, diplomatic sources told AFP. Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned Algeria’s move. “There will be no immunity for terrorists—neither in Gaza, nor in Lebanon, nor in Qatar,” he said, accusing the Algerian envoy of giving Hamas “a tailwind from within the Security Council.” 

Israel’s envoy to Washington told Fox News that operations against Hamas leaders would continue. “If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them next time,” he said. Defense Minister Israel Katz also vowed that Israel would persist in targeting Hamas leadership wherever they are located. 

President Donald Trump criticized the strike, writing on Truth Social that it “does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” though he added that eliminating Hamas remained “a worthy goal.” Trump said he was alerted by the US military about the planned strike and dispatched envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar, but the message came too late. Reports indicate the Hamas leaders were meeting to discuss a US-backed hostage deal at the time of the attack. 

