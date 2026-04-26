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Israeli Soldier Killed in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Southern Lebanon
Sgt. Idan Fooks. (Courtesy)

Israeli Soldier Killed in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Southern Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
04/26/2026

Sgt. Idan Fooks, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier from Petah Tikva, was killed Sunday in southern Lebanon when a Hezbollah explosive drone struck troops during an operation inside an Israeli-declared security zone, the Israel Defense Forces said. Six other soldiers were wounded.

Fooks served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion and was posthumously promoted from corporal to sergeant. The wounded included one officer and three soldiers in serious condition, one soldier in moderate condition, and one lightly wounded.

According to an initial IDF probe cited by Israeli media, a tank from Fooks’ battalion became stuck near Taybeh in southern Lebanon. As troops worked to repair it, a Hezbollah drone packed with explosives struck beside them. An Israeli Air Force helicopter was sent to evacuate the wounded, and Hezbollah launched two additional drones during the evacuation. One was intercepted, while the other landed nearby without causing further casualties.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it a response to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of “dismantling the ceasefire” and said Israel would continue acting in accordance with agreements reached with the United States and Lebanon. He said Israel would respond to attacks, thwart immediate threats, and act against emerging ones.

The incident came despite a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended last week by US President Donald Trump for three weeks. Under the arrangement, Israel says it retains the right to act against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.

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After the drone strike, the IDF said it launched airstrikes and artillery fire against Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including rocket squads, a weapons depot, and buildings used by the group. Fooks’ funeral is expected to be held on Monday in Petah Tikva.

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