Israeli Soldier Killed in Predawn West Bank Operation

Overnight, Sgt. 1st Class Amit Ben-Yigal, 21, was killed in the town of Ya’bad, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the Green Line, during an Israeli operation to arrest Palestinian suspects of security violations. As the Israeli soldiers prepared to leave the town, a group of Palestinian youth began throwing stones at them. An unknown assailant reportedly dropped a large rock from the roof of a house on the outskirts of the village, hitting Ben-Yigal in the head and injuring him critically, despite his wearing a helmet. He was treated at the scene and taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa but succumbed to his wounds. Ben-Yigal, who served in the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, was the first Israeli soldier to be killed in action in 2020. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett all sent messages of condolence to the killed soldier’s family and vowed that Israel would find those responsible, bring them to justice, and, in the words of both Netanyahu and Bennett, “settle the score.” Ya’bad is defined by the 1995 Oslo II Accord as part of Area B, where the Palestinian Authority has civil jurisdiction and shares joint security control with the Israeli military.