Israeli Soldier Killed in West Bank Car-Ramming, Shooting Attack Identified

Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, died Sunday after being critically wounded in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as a car-ramming and shooting attack in the northern West Bank.

Kav, from the northern town of Lotem, sustained a severe head injury when a Palestinian driver rammed his truck into troops at the Jit Junction, near the Palestinian town of Jit and the Israeli settlement of Kedumim. He was rushed by Magen David Adom paramedics to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his wounds, medical officials said.

The IDF said the incident began when the attacker accelerated toward soldiers stationed at the junction, striking Kav before crashing into another vehicle. Troops opened fire, killing the driver, who Israeli defense officials identified as a resident of Nablus. According to the military, Kav was also struck by gunfire as soldiers fired at the assailant.

Hamas praised the attack but did not formally claim responsibility. The group has often voiced support for assaults on Israeli troops and civilians in the West Bank during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The IDF said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, which occurred in an area that has seen repeated clashes and attacks in recent months.