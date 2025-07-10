Israeli Soldier Killed Resisting Hamas Abduction Attempt in Southern Gaza

An Israeli soldier was killed on Wednesday during an attempted abduction by Hamas fighters in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified its ground operations across the enclave. The incident occurred just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a trip to Washington without securing a breakthrough in hostage negotiations with the group.

The fallen soldier, identified by the IDF as Master Sgt. (res.) Abraham Azulay, was attacked by fighters who emerged from a tunnel and tried to drag him away. According to the military, Azulay resisted the attackers, who shot and killed him. The assailants nearly took his body, but Israeli forces repelled the effort with gunfire.

Azulay, 25, a reservist from Yitzhar, had been operating an excavator for combat engineering duties. Despite having been previously demoted for deserting reserve duty, he returned and served for over 200 days. His rank was restored and he was promoted posthumously.

This brings the IDF death toll to 889 since the war began in October 2023 with a Hamas-led assault that killed 1,200 people in Israel and saw around 250 taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops expanded their offensive in the north, targeting Hamas tunnel networks in Beit Hanoun, where dozens of Palestinian combatants are believed to be hiding. Five Israeli soldiers were killed in the area earlier this week during a Hamas ambush involving roadside bombs and gunfire. Fourteen others were injured.

In a speech on Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the current operations were designed to “create conditions to advance a deal for the release of hostages.”