Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Man in West Bank Clashes
Masked Palestinian men carry weapons during the funeral of Ahmad Massad, 21, in the village of Burqin, west of Jenin in the West Bank, on April 27, 2022. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Jenin
West Bank

Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Man in West Bank Clashes

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2022

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man and injured three others in clashes early Wednesday in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement reported by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Ahmad Massad, 18, died after being shot in the head. Early in the day, Israeli troops entered the city and its refugee camp and opened fire during a clash with dozens of young men. Palestinian eyewitnesses said that in addition to the fatality, three were injured. Reports in the Israeli press said Israeli soldiers entered Jenin and the town of Qabatiya, about 4 miles south of Jenin, in a predawn raid, in an attempt to arrest Palestinian suspects. Palestinian sources said Israeli soldiers detained five Palestinian suspects in the Jenin area after storming their homes. The soldiers also delivered a demolition order to the home of Raad Hazem, the Palestinian who opened fire on a busy bar in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, killing three.

