The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli State Comptroller Blasts Police, Shin Bet Over Failings in May 2021 Riots
Jewish and Arab residents clash near the Great Omari Mosque amid a night-time curfew in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod, Israel on May 12, 2021. (Oren Ziv/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
riots
Israel
State Comptroller
Israel Police
Shin Bet security service

Israeli State Comptroller Blasts Police, Shin Bet Over Failings in May 2021 Riots

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2022

Israel’s State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman issued a report Wednesday highly critical of the police and Shin Bet security agency over their mishandling of riots that broke out in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in May 2021.

The clashes, which caused the deaths of three people, included shootings, stone-throwing, and the fire-bombing of businesses, homes, synagogues, and cars. They followed violence between the police and Palestinian residents in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that led to 11 days of fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups.

The comptroller’s report said there were major failings in the security forces’ readiness, intelligence gathering, and response to the riots, and faulted both the police and the Shin Bet for a lack of coordination and cooperation between them. A shortage of personnel meant that the police were unable to handle the riots, allowing thousands of calls for emergency assistance to go unanswered. Riot control equipment was also in short supply, with the gear in some police districts being completely depleted after a single day of rioting.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.