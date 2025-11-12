Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer Resigns: ‘Government Will Be Remembered for Events of Oct 7’ 

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer resigned from Israel’s government Tuesday night, ending nearly three years in office during which he played a central role in foreign policy and the Gaza war effort.

In a letter submitted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dermer said he had fulfilled his commitments and would now step aside, thanking Netanyahu for what he called “the privilege of serving the Jewish state at a defining moment.” He described Israel’s struggle since the October 7 Hamas attacks as both a tragedy and a test of national endurance.

“This government will be remembered for the events of October 7 and for how it managed the ensuing two-year, seven-front war,” Dermer wrote. “That day was the darkest since the founding of the State of Israel, but the story of our people has never been defined by its darkest hours—it is defined by our strength to overcome them.”

Dermer said Israel had faced its enemies with “clarity and courage,” delivering a decisive blow to Iran’s terror network and achieving what he described as a “position of strength that can bring a new era of security, prosperity, and peace.” He credited Israel’s soldiers, the resilience of its citizens, and Netanyahu’s “experienced and determined leadership.”

He paid tribute to soldiers wounded and killed in the fighting and offered condolences to bereaved families.

Dermer has not committed to a departure date, according to Israel HaYom, and he may engage in diplomatic activities before his resignation is final.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed appreciation for Ron Dermer following his resignation, noting that while they often disagreed, he respected Dermer’s devotion to the nation. “I have never questioned his Zionism or his patriotism,” Lapid said. “He has always sought what he believed was best for Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already confirmed in September that Dermer intended to leave his post, praising his role in shaping key policies over the past three years. Netanyahu highlighted Dermer’s involvement in the hostage negotiations, which he said were instrumental in securing agreements that brought the war to a close.