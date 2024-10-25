Israeli Strike Kills 3 Journalists in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

An Israeli airstrike early Friday morning killed at least three journalists and wounded several others as they slept in guesthouses used by media outlets in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s health ministry and local news reports.

The journalists killed in the strike were Ghassan Najjar, a camera operator, and Mohamed Reda, an engineer, both working for the pro-Iranian outlet Al-Mayadeen, as well as Wissam Qassem, a camera operator for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar. The tragic incident marks the deadliest day for journalists in a year marked by escalating violence between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel has not issued an official statement on the strike. Historically, Israeli authorities deny targeting journalists directly, even amid frequent allegations during active conflicts. This recent attack brings the total number of journalists killed in Lebanon by Israeli airstrikes during the conflict to eight, including Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah.

The Hasbaya attack, which occurred around 3 a.m. (midnight GMT), targeted a town known for its diverse population of Muslims and Christians. Although the outskirts of Hasbaya have faced strikes in recent weeks, Friday’s assault is the first direct attack on the town itself. Footage captured by Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with Lebanese outlet Al-Jadeed, shows overturned cars marked “Press” and extensive damage to bungalows where journalists were staying. Farhat described hearing an airplane flying low, followed by two missile strikes that damaged multiple buildings and left him trapped under rubble.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the strike as a “war crime.” Makary said that at least 18 journalists from six different outlets, including Sky News, Al Jazeera, and Lebanese broadcasters, had been staying at the guesthouses in Hasbaya, previously considered a relatively safe location.