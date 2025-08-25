Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists, Civilians, Prompts IDF Inquiry

The Israeli military confirmed on Monday that it struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing journalists and civilians, and announced an internal investigation into the attack. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strike was approved but expressed regret over civilian deaths.

“Earlier today, IDF troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis,” the military said in a statement. “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and in no way directs strikes at journalists.” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered a preliminary inquiry.

Gaza’s health ministry reported at least 20 fatalities, including five journalists and a rescue worker, and more than 50 wounded. Footage showed a second blast hitting as medics and reporters rushed to the site of an initial strike.

International news organizations confirmed losses. Reuters said it was “devastated” by the death of cameraman Hussam al-Masri and injuries to photographer Hatem Khaled, both contractors. The Associated Press reported the death of visual journalist Mariam Dagga, while Al Jazeera named Mohammed Salama among those killed. A fifth journalist, Moaz Abu Taha, also died.

The Foreign Press Association condemned the strikes, saying they hit an area where reporters were known to gather. “We demand an immediate explanation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. We call on Israel once and for all to halt its abhorrent practice of targeting journalists,” the group said.

The IDF has long argued that Hamas uses hospitals as cover for its operations. In past months, Israeli officials said Nasser Hospital and other medical centers were used by Hamas as command sites or to hold hostages. Israel insists it does not intentionally target journalists, though it has alleged some reporters killed in Gaza were active members of armed groups.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said more than 240 Palestinian journalists have died since the war began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel. That attack killed around 1,200 people and saw more than 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

The latest incident adds to international scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, where the civilian toll has drawn mounting criticism. As the inquiry proceeds, global media organizations and press associations are demanding clearer safeguards for journalists operating in conflict zones.