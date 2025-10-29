Israeli Tech Founders Ring NYSE Bell Ahead of Polarizing Mayoral Vote

Israeli tech entrepreneurs opened trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, showcasing the growing footprint of Israeli innovation in the city’s economy just days before voters choose their next mayor.

The ceremony, hosted by the NYSE, featured dozens of Israeli founders representing hundreds of startups now based in New York. Organizers said the invitation reflected the close economic ties between Israeli companies and the city, where roughly 450 Israeli-founded startups now operate.

The event also marked the launch of a newly expanded database from Israeli Mapped in NY, led by founder Guy Franklin. The updated platform catalogues about 450 active startups—among them some 80 cybersecurity firms, 50 in financial technology, and others in digital health, artificial intelligence, and real-estate innovation.

Franklin said the ceremony symbolized business continuity despite a tense political atmosphere. “While New York focuses on the dramatic mayoral elections, we, the Israeli entrepreneurs, continue to build, invest, and grow here,” he told attendees. “Israeli innovation has already become an inseparable part of the city’s economy—and it will continue to thrive well beyond election day.”

The November 4 vote has drawn international attention, with frontrunner Zohran Mamdani—a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement—leading polls ahead of centrist candidate Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani’s anti-Israel statements have sparked concern among Jewish and business leaders in the city.

Industry representatives at the NYSE event emphasized resilience and cooperation. Noam Schwartz, CEO of ActiveFence, told Calcalistech the bell-ringing “reflects faith in Israeli entrepreneurship even when the Israeli brand faces unprecedented challenges.” Dr. Michal Tsur, co-founder of biotech firm Remepy, noted that Israeli innovators “continue to break new ground despite war and adversity.”

According to the new report, Israeli-founded companies have generated more than 27,000 jobs in New York and contributed an estimated $12.4 billion to its economy—evidence, participants said, of a partnership too deeply rooted to be swayed by politics.