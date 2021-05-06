Israeli Teen Dies Days After West Bank Attack

An Israeli teen has died of injuries he sustained in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank. Yehuda Guetta, 19, a student at the religious seminary in the Itamar settlement, was shot in the head on Sunday in the attack near a bus stop at the Tapuah junction in the northern West Bank near the city of Ariel. Two other students were shot in the attack and one remains in very serious condition.

Hours after Guetta’s death was announced, the Israel Security Agency, known as the Shin Bet, announced that it had apprehended the suspected shooter after a days-long manhunt. Muntasir Shalabi, 44, was caught after a raid on a building in the central West Bank village of Silwad. Shalabi, who reportedly does not have any known affiliations with terrorist organizations, is reported to have American citizenship.

Also on Wednesday night, a Palestinian teen was shot and killed during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israel Defense Forces troops. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Said Odeh, 16, from the village of Udala was killed during the unrest and that another teen was hospitalized for a gunshot to his back. The IDF said in a statement that troops returned fire after being hit with fire bombs during an operation in the northern West Bank and that no IDF troops were injured in the attack. It did not say whether any protesters were hit with the gunfire, but added that the incident would be investigated.