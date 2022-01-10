Israeli Tourism Ministry Launches Corona-safe Travel Requirements Mini-site
Following government approval to re-open Israel’s skies to vaccinated and recovered incoming tourists, the Tourism Ministry in Israel announced the launch of a dedicated landing page on its website that incorporates all the corona-related information that a vaccinated/recovered tourist would need to visit Israel. The landing page, which, the ministry said, would continue to be updated with any changes in regulations, is currently in English and will be translated to other languages soon. The information is divided into sections, including Planning Your Trip (which defines who is a vaccinated and recovered tourist, lists the approved vaccines, and shows the required documentation for entry into Israel); During Your Stay (where/how to get corona testing) and Before You Leave (requirements for testing and documentation). The landing page also includes links to related information at the Health Ministry and Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command websites.
