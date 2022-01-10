The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Tourism Ministry Launches Corona-safe Travel Requirements Mini-site
News Updates
Israel
Tourism Ministry
coronavirus
COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2022

Following government approval to re-open Israel’s skies to vaccinated and recovered incoming tourists, the Tourism Ministry in Israel announced the launch of a dedicated landing page on its website that incorporates all the corona-related information that a vaccinated/recovered tourist would need to visit Israel. The landing page, which, the ministry said, would continue to be updated with any changes in regulations, is currently in English and will be translated to other languages soon. The information is divided into sections, including Planning Your Trip (which defines who is a vaccinated and recovered tourist, lists the approved vaccines, and shows the required documentation for entry into Israel); During Your Stay (where/how to get corona testing) and Before You Leave (requirements for testing and documentation). The landing page also includes links to related information at the Health Ministry and Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command websites.

