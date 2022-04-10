The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Troops Conduct West Bank Raids for 2nd Day
IDF forces in Jenin in a 2002 photo. (Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit)
News Updates
West Bank
raids

Israeli Troops Conduct West Bank Raids for 2nd Day

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2022

Israeli troops conducted raids in the northern West Bank on Sunday morning for the second day. The raids began a day after a Palestinian terror attack in Tel Aviv left three dead, and a week after a Palestinian attacker killed five people in the central Israel city of Bnei Brak.

At least eight Palestinians were arrested Sunday morning in Jenin, the village of Ya’bad and the Balata refugee camp near Nablus during raids in search of weapons. Ya’bad is the home village of the Palestinian terrorist in the Bnei Brak attack; the Tel Aviv terrorist was from Jenin. Both were killed at the time of their attacks in shootouts with Israeli security forces.  A total of 24 Palestinians have been arrested so far.

On Saturday night, Palestinian rioters broke into Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus and vandalized the shrine, including the gravestone of the patriarch.

“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew. It violates the feelings of the entire Jewish nation, especially when it occurs during the Muslim holy month,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

On Saturday, a Palestinian gunman was killed during clashes with Israeli troops, during a raid on the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist.

