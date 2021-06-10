Protecting Truth During Tension

Israeli Troops Kill 2 Palestinian Officers During West Bank Raid
A street in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, in a photo taken in 2011. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jenin
West Bank
raid
Israel-Palestinian

Israeli Troops Kill 2 Palestinian Officers During West Bank Raid

The Media Line Staff
06/10/2021

Two Palestinian Intelligence officers were killed early Thursday morning by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said that Adham Aliwi, 23, and Taisir Aisa, 33, Palestinian military intelligence officers who were on guard duty outside of military intelligence headquarters at the time of the incident, were killed by Israeli gunfire. The arrest of two Islamic Jihad members by undercover Israeli troops driving a civilian vehicle took place outside the headquarters. The arrest may not have been coordinated between the Israel Defense Forces and the PA security forces, according to reports.

A third man, one of the targets for arrest, reportedly was killed in the firefight. No Israeli troops were injured in the firefight.

