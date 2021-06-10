Israeli Troops Kill 2 Palestinian Officers During West Bank Raid

Two Palestinian Intelligence officers were killed early Thursday morning by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said that Adham Aliwi, 23, and Taisir Aisa, 33, Palestinian military intelligence officers who were on guard duty outside of military intelligence headquarters at the time of the incident, were killed by Israeli gunfire. The arrest of two Islamic Jihad members by undercover Israeli troops driving a civilian vehicle took place outside the headquarters. The arrest may not have been coordinated between the Israel Defense Forces and the PA security forces, according to reports.

A third man, one of the targets for arrest, reportedly was killed in the firefight. No Israeli troops were injured in the firefight.