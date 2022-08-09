Israeli Troops Kill 3 in Nablus Raid, Including Wanted Terrorist

Israeli troops killed three people Tuesday morning during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, including a wanted member of a terror cell. Ibrahim Nablusi, a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, was killed in a shootout with Israeli forces. Another 40 people were injured.

Nablusi was that head of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Nablus. He reportedly was responsible for several West Bank attacks, including shooting attacks against military positions in the area and against Jewish pilgrims visiting Joseph’s Tomb.

A firefight broke out between IDF soldiers and Palestinians during the operation, as well as clashes throughout the city, which led the Israeli forces to use riot dispersal methods. No Israeli security forces were injured in the operation; an Israel National Counter-Terrorism Canine Unit dog, Zili, was killed.

“The neutralizing of the terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi is another step in our uncompromising fight against terrorism,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.