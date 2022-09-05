The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian, 19, in West Bank Raid
An Israeli soldier hold his position during a raid on a West Bank town early on the morning of September 5, 2022. (IDF)
News Updates
Israel Defense Forces
West Bank
raid
Jenin

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian, 19, in West Bank Raid

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2022

A Palestinian man, 19, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during an early morning raid on Monday in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to reports citing Palestinian officials. The dead man was identified by the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry as Taher Zakarneh, which said he died in the hospital after being shot in the head, foot and thigh.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement issued on Monday that Israeli security forces arrested 17 wanted individuals in overnight raids throughout the West Bank, and that it located and confiscated over 10,000 shekels destined to fund terrorism activities, including the purchase of weapons, weapon parts and ammunition. During the operations of the security forces in Jenin and the nearby town of Qabatiya, the troops came under violent attack, during which rocks, explosives and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the forces, who were also fired upon with weapons. The soldiers shot back at several suspects and injuries were detected, according to the statement.

The raids come following a rise in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank. The nightly raids have been dubbed Operation Break the Wave.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.