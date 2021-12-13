Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Man During West Bank Arrest Raid

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid late Sunday night in the West Bank city of Nablus. The man, Jamil al-Kayyal, 31, was shot after the group he was with threw explosives at the soldiers, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The troops were carrying out an arrest warrant in the city. Kayyal, who was shot in the head, was taken to a West Bank hospital, where he died of his injuries. At least three other Palestinians were wounded during the raid, according to the Red Crescent.

Fatah announced a general strike for Monday to protest his death. During Kayyal’s funeral on Monday in Nablus, attendees chanted in support of Hammas military commander Mohammed Deif.

Also on Sunday night, West Bank Hamas leader Hassan Yousef was arrested by Israeli security forces near Ramallah, according to Palestinian reports.