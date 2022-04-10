The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman Who Approached Checkpoint Suspiciously
(Sgt. Shay Wagner, IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
News Updates
Checkpoint
West Bank

Israeli Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman Who Approached Checkpoint Suspiciously

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2022

A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli troops at a temporary checkpoint set up in the West Bank town of Husan, located near Bethlehem, on Sunday morning after she approached the Israeli soldiers in what the Israel Defense Forces have called a “suspicious manner.”

The soldiers called for Ghada Ibrahim Ali Sabateen, 47, from Bethlehem, a widowed mother of six, to stop and fired warning shots in the air before shooting her in her lower body, according to the IDF. The soldiers administered first aid at the scene before she was taken to a hospital, where she died, the IDF said. She reportedly died of too much blood loss from an artery in her thigh.

No weapons were found on the woman’s body, the military acknowledged. The incident is being investigated, according to the IDF.

