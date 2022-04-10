Israeli Troops Shoot, Kill Palestinian Woman Who Approached Checkpoint Suspiciously

A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli troops at a temporary checkpoint set up in the West Bank town of Husan, located near Bethlehem, on Sunday morning after she approached the Israeli soldiers in what the Israel Defense Forces have called a “suspicious manner.”

The soldiers called for Ghada Ibrahim Ali Sabateen, 47, from Bethlehem, a widowed mother of six, to stop and fired warning shots in the air before shooting her in her lower body, according to the IDF. The soldiers administered first aid at the scene before she was taken to a hospital, where she died, the IDF said. She reportedly died of too much blood loss from an artery in her thigh.

No weapons were found on the woman’s body, the military acknowledged. The incident is being investigated, according to the IDF.