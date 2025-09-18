Israeli VC Firm Glilot Capital Raises $500 Million, Surpassing $1 Billion in Assets 

Israeli venture capital firm Glilot Capital announced Wednesday that it has secured $500 million from major financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Israel. The funds will be directed to Glilot Seed and Glilot Plus, which back startups in cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and artificial intelligence.

With this raise, Glilot’s assets under management have surpassed $1 billion, a milestone the firm described as central to its global expansion strategy. Cofounder and managing partner Kobi Samboursky told Globes that the new funding “reflects the confidence global financial institutions have in our unique investment model and track record of performance.” He added, “We are proud to partner with investors who share our vision of supporting extraordinary entrepreneurs building disruptive technologies that shape the future of enterprise software and cybersecurity.”

Glilot also named Rinat Remler as its fifth partner. The firm said she brings extensive operational and investment experience that will strengthen its leadership team.

Founded in 2011, Glilot has become one of Israel’s most successful venture capital firms, boasting 22 exits to date. All eight investments from its first fund achieved exits, highlighting the firm’s record of consistent returns.

Its portfolio includes notable companies such as AtBay, a leader in cyber insurance; UpStream, specializing in automotive cyber solutions; and Cider Security, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks. Other significant exits include IntSights, acquired by Rapyd7. Among current portfolio companies, Noma, an AI security startup, recently completed a $100 million Series B round, while Appcharge and ScaleOps each raised $58 million in their latest funding rounds.

Samboursky emphasized that the latest fundraising will enable Glilot to continue investing aggressively in its core focus areas. “This new capital not only validates our past performance but also empowers us to continue and grow our Cyber and AI philosophy,” he said. “We deeply believe in the Israeli ecosystem and will continue to lead investments in the best local and global talent.”