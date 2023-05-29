Israeli Warplanes Strike Syrian Capital, Damage Military Sites

Israeli warplanes launched attacks on military installations in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday night, causing only material damage, according to a statement from the Syrian military. The airstrikes, which originated from over the Golan Heights, triggered Syrian air defenses, some of which intercepted the missiles, according to the statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported two waves of missile strikes on military locations near Damascus, including an air defense base, sites in the Hameh area, and the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.

Since the start of 2023, Israel has initiated 17 such strikes on Syria, causing 48 military deaths and injuring 28 others. Israel has for years carried out a campaign to deter the buildup of Iran-backed forces along its border with Syria and has targeted locations suspected of housing weapons shipments for these groups.