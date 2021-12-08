This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Israeli Woman Stabbed in East Jerusalem by Teenage Assailant
A view of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem from 2014, with the city center of Jerusalem in the background. (David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons)
Sheikh Jarrah
stabbing
east Jerusalem

Israeli Woman Stabbed in East Jerusalem by Teenage Assailant

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2021

An Israeli woman in her late 20s was stabbed in east Jerusalem in what police are calling an apparent terror attack. The woman was stabbed on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood as she walked her children to school. The victim, who was stabbed in the back, was taken to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

The alleged attacker, reported to be a teenage girl, was arrested later Wednesday morning at an educational institution in Sheikh Jarrah after a wide-scale search, according to reports.

It is the sixth Palestinian attack on Israelis – in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Jaffa – in less than a month, including a car-ramming attack two days earlier. Hamas called the latest attack “heroic,” Ynet reported.

Sheikh Jarrah has been a flashpoint for violence in recent months due to the long-time dispute over the ownership and possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes originally owned by Jews before the 1948 war and reclaimed by a Jewish organization.

