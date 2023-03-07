Donate
Israelis, Palestinians Clash in West Bank Village Huwara
Israeli soldiers operate in the West Bank village of Beit Anan to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities during the night of March 6, 2023. (IDF)
The Media Line Staff
03/07/2023

Jewish Israelis and Palestinians clashed in the flashpoint West Bank village of Huwara, where a week earlier dozens of Israelis out for revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers rampaged, setting fire to homes and cars.

Jewish Israelis identified by Israeli media outlets as West Bank settlers reportedly gathered Monday night near Huwara after they said that rocks were thrown from Huwara at cars with Israeli license plates, damaging at least four vehicles. Palestinian news reports said that at least five Palestinians were injured in clashes with the settlers.

Videos taken on Monday night appeared on social media and news outlets showing Jewish settlers dancing with Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the middle of Huwara in celebration of the Purim holiday which began at sundown on Monday. The IDF said it would investigate the dancing, calling it “not consistent with what is expected of fighters in operational activity.”

