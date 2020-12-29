Israelis With COVID-19 Will Cast Ballots at Drive-Thru Polling Stations

Israeli voters who are sick with the coronavirus or in quarantine due to the virus will be able to cast their ballots in a drive-thru polling station.

In addition, some 350 nursing homes in the country will have polling stations for their elderly residents so that they do not have to go out in public and risk infection, Israel’s Central Election Committee announced on Monday.

Poll workers will be outfitted in full personal protective equipment, and the number of polling stations will be increased by 30 percent.

Israel will hold its fourth national elections in two years on March 23, 2021.