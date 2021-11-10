Israel’s Ambassador to UK Tzipi Hotovely Attacked at London Event

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely said she will not give in to bullying and violence after she had to be protected by security personnel and police from protesters as she left an event at the London School of Economics. Hotovely spoke for 90 minutes to an audience of about 200 students on Tuesday night.

Activists outside the venue shouted “no more occupation,” “shame on you,” and “free, free Palestine,” and called Hotovely a war criminal. Security personnel evacuated her from the site, pushing her into a car and speeding away as protesters rushed toward her.

“I’m thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners. I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society,” Hotovely said in a tweet on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Hotovely said that, despite requiring police protection, the ambassador did not feel threatened during her time at the university.