Israel’s Bennett, Jordan’s Abdullah Met Secretly in Amman

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met secretly in Amman, according to reports Thursday in Hebrew-language media. The meeting reportedly took place last week, the first between the two countries’ leaders in several years. Haaretz reported that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with the king after the Abdullah-Bennett meeting.

An unnamed Israeli official told the Walla News website, which first reported the story, that the meeting was very positive and that the two leaders agreed to turn a new page in relations between Jordan and Israel.

Abdullah and Bennett reportedly discussed Jordan’s purchase of an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel, an agreement that was signed on Thursday between Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in a meeting at the King Hussein Bridge between Jordan and the West Bank.