Israel’s Cabinet Approves Week-Long Airport Closure

Israel will shut its international airport to arrivals for a week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“We are closing the country hermetically. Just in this week of closing the skies, we will vaccinate another million Israelis,” Netanyahu said. The Cabinet later approved the closure, being imposed to prevent the entrance into the country of more contagious mutations of the coronavirus.

The closure is set to last from Jan. 26 – Jan. 31. The ban will cover all commercial flights, with the exception of medical flights, cargo flights and firefighting aircrafts. There will be an exceptions committee, and anyone wishing to leave or enter the country will require special permission, according to reports.

Also on Sunday, the Cabinet approved the agreement to normalize relations with Morocco. The agreement will go to the full Knesset for ratification.