Israel’s Corona Cabinet Sets Plan for National Lockdown

After hours of deliberation, which at times reached contentious shouting matches, Israel’s Corona Cabinet agreed late Thursday evening to impose a full lock-down on the entire state of Israel, starting on Tuesday. According to the resolution, which will be voted on by the entire government on Sunday, the Jewish High Holidays will be celebrated under total closure. All citizens will be barred from leaving their homes for a distance greater than 500 meters. All businesses deemed non-essential will be closed. All schools excepting special education facilities will be shuttered. The plan calls for a gradual easing of restrictions after the holidays, at the beginning of October. Israel continued on Thursday to lead the world in new cases per capita, as close to 4,000 people were diagnosed with the virus. Almost 500 patients in the country are in serious condition.