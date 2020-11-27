Israel’s Coronavirus Czar: Prepare for Third National Lockdown

Israel’s new national coronavirus project coordinator, Professor Nachman Ash, warned that Israel needs to be prepared for a third national lockdown. In his first briefing to the public, Ash said “a third national lockdown is definitely on the agenda,” as the number of COVID-19 cases rose by over 1,000 on Thursday, the first thousand-plus day since the end of Israel’s second national lockdown in October. Regarding the possibility, a vaccine bringing the scourge under control, Ash noted that the government, “is vigorously preparing to lead a national vaccination campaign for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.” He stated, “An effective vaccination of the population will at best take place in 2021 and at worst towards the end of next year. Therefore, we as a country and as citizens must prepare for at least a year in which we are living a coronavirus routine.” He warned, “It’s not going to be easy and it’s not going to be quick.” On Friday, as part of a pilot program, many indoor malls, museums and open-air markets are opening for the first time since the second national lockdown. Yet, counseled Ash, “There is no room for complacency.”