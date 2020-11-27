You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Coronavirus Czar: Prepare for Third National Lockdown
The coronavirus owes its name to the crown-like projections, visible under microscope, that encircle the capsid. (BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
News Updates
third lockdown for Israel imminent
Corona czar Ash
COVID-19

Israel’s Coronavirus Czar: Prepare for Third National Lockdown

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2020

Israel’s new national coronavirus project coordinator, Professor Nachman Ash, warned that Israel needs to be prepared for a third national lockdown. In his first briefing to the public, Ash said “a third national lockdown is definitely on the agenda,” as the number of COVID-19 cases rose by over 1,000 on Thursday, the first thousand-plus day since the end of Israel’s second national lockdown in October. Regarding the possibility, a vaccine bringing the scourge under control, Ash noted that the government, “is vigorously preparing to lead a national vaccination campaign for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.” He stated, “An effective vaccination of the population will at best take place in 2021 and at worst towards the end of next year. Therefore, we as a country and as citizens must prepare for at least a year in which we are living a coronavirus routine.” He warned, “It’s not going to be easy and it’s not going to be quick.” On Friday, as part of a pilot program, many indoor malls, museums and open-air markets are opening for the first time since the second national lockdown. Yet, counseled Ash, “There is no room for complacency.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.