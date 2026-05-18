Israel’s Death Penalty Law for West Bank Terror Convictions Takes Effect

A law making the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of terror-related murders against Israelis officially took effect Sunday night after Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, commander of the Israel Defense Forces Central Command, signed the required military order.

The legislation, which passed the Knesset on March 30, 2026, mandates capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of causing death motivated by terrorism against Israelis unless judges determine that special circumstances justify life imprisonment instead.

Under the law, military courts may impose a death sentence with a simple majority vote rather than requiring a unanimous decision. The legislation also removes the authority to pardon or commute sentences issued by military courts.

The law does not apply to Israeli citizens.

The measure has drawn legal and international opposition since its approval by the Knesset. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel and other human rights organizations petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court seeking to overturn the law, arguing that it is discriminatory.

The Supreme Court ordered the state to respond to the petitions by May 24.

Petitioners pointed to one of the law’s conditions for imposing the death penalty, which requires that the attacker acted with the intention of “negate the existence of the State of Israel or the authority of the military commander in the area.” Critics argued that such a condition would primarily apply to Palestinian attackers.

However, some argue that the intention to “negate the existence of the State of Israel” or its military may be difficult to prove, causing many accused terrorists to face life imprison instead of capital punishment.

The United Nations Human Rights Office and several independent UN experts also condemned the legislation, saying it establishes a discriminatory capital punishment regime and violates international fair trial standards.

National Security Minister Ben Gvir and Defense Minister Israel Katz applauded the move.

“This is a clear and sharp change of policy after the October 7 [2023] massacre: A terrorist who murders Jews can no longer rely on [prisoner exchange] deals, [good prison] conditions, or the hope to be released in the future,” Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a joint statement.

“Whoever chooses murderous terrorism against Jews needs to know that the State of Israel will bring him to justice all the way.”

Katz added: “Terrorists who murder Jews will not sit in prison in pleasant conditions, will not wait for [prisoner exchange deals] and will not dream of release — they will pay the heaviest price.”