Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz Meets With Pentagon Chief on Iran

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Washington with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During the meeting on Thursday, the two leaders discussed “shared concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear provocations, support for terrorism, and missile program,” according to a readout of the meeting from the Pentagon.

Austin “reiterated the US commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge” and “confirmed US resolve to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” according to the readout. They also discussed opportunities arising from Israel’s normalization with several Muslim countries and the close defense cooperation between the US and Israel. Austin also “emphasized support for President Biden’s goal of a two-state solution, as well as the need for both sides to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions, including advancing settlement activity,” the Pentagon said.

“I look forward to deepening our dialogue and cooperation vis-à-vis Iran, including on topics of military readiness,” Gantz said at the start of the meeting. “Iran is the biggest threat to global and regional peace and stability and building an existential threat to Israel. Iran is not just a threat to our physical security. Iran poses a concrete threat to our way of life and our shared values,” he added.

Gantz was also set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later on Thursday.