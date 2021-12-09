This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz Meets With Pentagon Chief on Iran
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, right, meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington on December 9, 2021. (Shmulik Almany, Ministry of Defense)
News Updates
Benny Gantz
Lloyd Austin
Iran

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz Meets With Pentagon Chief on Iran

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2021

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Washington with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During the meeting on Thursday, the two leaders discussed “shared concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear provocations, support for terrorism, and missile program,” according to a readout of the meeting from the Pentagon.

Austin “reiterated the US commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge” and “confirmed US resolve to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” according to the readout. They also discussed opportunities arising from Israel’s normalization with several Muslim countries and the close defense cooperation between the US and Israel. Austin also “emphasized support for President Biden’s goal of a two-state solution, as well as the need for both sides to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions, including advancing settlement activity,” the Pentagon said.

“I look forward to deepening our dialogue and cooperation vis-à-vis Iran, including on topics of military readiness,” Gantz said at the start of the meeting. “Iran is the biggest threat to global and regional peace and stability and building an existential threat to Israel. Iran is not just a threat to our physical security. Iran poses a concrete threat to our way of life and our shared values,” he added.

Gantz was also set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later on Thursday.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.