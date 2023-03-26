Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Calls for Halt in Judicial Reform
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits the northern West Bank town of Huwara on February 27, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/Israel's Ministry of Defense)
News Updates
Yoav Gallant
judicial reform

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Calls for Halt in Judicial Reform

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2023

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on the government that he is a part of to stop pressing judicial reform legislation through the Knesset in order to hold negotiations with the opposition about the judicial overhaul. Gallant made his pitch during a publicly televised address on Saturday night. His pitch came two days after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a nationally televised speech pledged to get more involved in the process and to “heal the rift” caused by the legislation.

Gallant met with Netanyahu before the prime minister’s Thursday night speech and voiced concerns that objections by Israeli reservists and other security forces were hurting Israel’s international image and power of deterrence. However, Gallant abruptly canceled a planned statement the same evening in which he had been expected to call on Netanyahu to freeze the plan.

“The growing rift in our society is penetrating the IDF and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not lend my hand to this,” Gallant said on Saturday night in calling for a halt to the legislative process, and for the start of talks with the opposition.

At least four members of the government backed Gallant’s call, while other lawmakers called for Gallant to be fired.

Gallant also called for an end to the mass demonstrations against the legislation, and for the end of refusals to serve by military reservists.

Saturday night saw the largest number of demonstrators so far, with protest organizers claiming that over 630,000 people attended the rallies across the country, with over 200,000 at the main rally in Tel Aviv.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.