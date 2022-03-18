The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel’s Defense Ministry Developing Laser Missile Defense System
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits Tel Nof Israeli Air Force Base on May 19, 2021. (Ariel Hermoni/Israel's MInistry of Defense)
News Updates
Missile Defense
Iron Beam
Defense Ministry
Benny Gantz

Israel’s Defense Ministry Developing Laser Missile Defense System

The Media Line Staff
03/18/2022

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has allocated a “significant budget” of hundreds of millions of shekels to develop and produce a high-power laser system to intercept rockets, mortars and drones, known as the “Iron Beam,” the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The ministry will sign an agreement with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to develop the system, which will be integrated into Israel’s multi-tier air defense array.

The Iron Beam system reportedly will be integrated with the existing Iron Dome missile defense system.

The development plan for Iron Beam will be led by Directorate of Defense R&D in the Ministry of Defense together with Rafael and Elbit Systems. Following the initial investment, the next stage will include the allocation of additional hundreds of millions of shekels to complete the process, the ministry said.

“Today we are advancing towards a dramatic change in the battlefield and enhancing Israel’s security in the face of growing threats emanating from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, supported by Iran and terrorist organizations. The high-power laser system constitutes a strategic change in Israel’s defense of the home front in addition to the political and operational echelons’ flexibility during combat,” Gantz said in a statement.

